A MANAGING director of a York-based shoe retailer has travelled to the Ukraine border to “help make a difference” by offering support to those hit by the war.

Stuart Paver, managing director of Pavers, along with executive assistant at the firm, Steve Ovenden, have this week travelled to Romania to provide humanitarian aid and supplies to those most in need after the Russian invasion in February.

Stuart and Steve have been staying in Bucharest, close to the border with Ukraine, since Monday, March 14 and have been helping out by distributing medical supplies and helping to transport women and children away from the conflict.

Since the start of the week, they have delivered medicines and pharmaceutical supplies to Odessa and Mariupol - and the pair are currently working on the logistics of getting medical support to Kyiv.

Funding for the two to travel to offer their support has come from The Pavers Foundation, which is running a Ukrainian support campaign - and has currently raised more than £34,000.

The Pavers Foundation aims to make a difference to charities and causes close to the hearts of all its colleagues and the Paver family.

The foundation and all colleagues at Pavers said they are “immensely proud” to host the fundraiser on behalf of those most in need in Ukraine. Some colleagues have also expressed support for Stuart and Steve on social media by sharing messages including: “So proud to be a part of the Pavers team,” and “amazing work, proud to be a Pavers employee".

Stuart has reassured those wishing to support their efforts that the money will go directly to those who need it the most.

He said: “If anyone would like to donate, every penny will be spent on medicines at wholesale prices, no expenses, no overheads.”

You can donate to help Stuart and Steve distribute aid through The Pavers Foundation’s Ukraine fundraising page on Just Giving here

The donation page has a target of £50,000 to help those who have been directly affected by the war in Ukraine.

The Press’ parent company, Newsquest, has also launched its ‘#ThereWithUkraine’ campaign to help raise money.

A spokesperson for Newsquest said: “Vladimir Putin’s barbaric assault on Russia’s democratic neighbour is unjustified, unacceptable, unimaginable.

“Newsquest has pledged to donate proceeds from sales of some of its largest newspapers to the Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal, which is dedicated to helping and saving those affected by this horrific and bloody war.”

You can donate to this campaign here