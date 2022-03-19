A YORK author has been shortlisted for a national award for her debut thriller - which combines football, greed and corruption.
Jill Morris has been nominated for the Best Adult Fiction Book in the 2022 UK Selfies Awards for her debut thriller, The Big Fix.
The novel has received widespread acclaim from contemporary thriller fans, irrespective of whether the reader loves or loathes football.
The Selfies Book Awards are run by BookBrunch, the daily news service and information site for the book industry. They recognise a growing and important sector of the publishing industry, which is often overlooked by traditional book awards.
BookBrunch managing director Jo Henry said: “Once again we’ve been blown away by the sheer professionalism and inventiveness of the indie publishing community, and it’s been very hard to choose just eight titles for each shortlist.”
Eight other novels are in the running to scoop this prestigious title for independently-published books.
Jill is due to host a special author evening in conjunction with York Explore at York Central Library in the same week as the awards ceremony in April.
