THERE are plans to close a primary school.
Following a consultation, the North Yorkshire County Council's Executive, has agreed to enable the closure of Weaverthorpe CE primary school in Ryedale, which has just 21 pupils, at the end of this academic year.
Weaverthorpe CE VA primary school was found to be 'inadequate' by Ofsted in an inspection in 2020, and was issued with a Directive Academy Order as required by legislation.
The primary school was rated 'Good' by Ofsted in 2016.
The council is due to make their final decision in late May and publish the proposals and statutory notices – if confirmed, the school will close at the end of August.
The council have supported Weaverthorpe through an Interim Executive Board and temporary leadership over the past two years, but this cannot continue beyond July 22.
Subsequent attempts made to improve the school have been exhausted, such as the Regional Schools Commissioner attempted to find a Multi-Academy Trust to sponsor Weaverthorpe, and the council worked with the Diocese of York to try to find an alternative partnership with other schools, but both efforts were unsuccessful.
