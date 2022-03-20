PUPILS from a primary school in York have launched a fundraiser to help renovate two Victorian rocking horses found in the basement.

The staff and pupils from Fishergate Primary School were "excited and amazed" when they discovered the antique rocking horses in the basement recently.

Josh Burnell, history leader at the school, ventured into the basement after they were sent an old picture of four young boys sat on a rocking horse at the school - and they began to question whether or not they still had them. While down in the basement, Mr Burnell was shocked to discover not one, but two rocking horses.

After making the discovery, Mr Burnell said: "We're so lucky to have a school with such a rich history and this project has brought it to life. The children are so excited and enthusiastic about the project, they recognise this is their history and they're part of the story."

Meanwhile, Delphi and Iris, two Year 6 pupils at Fishergate said: "It was amazing to see a piece of Fishergate's Victorian history. It's incredible to think how long they have survived."

Now, the school have launched an online fundraiser to help renovate the two antiques and bring them back in to use - as they have been neglected for decades.

The Fangfoss Rocking Horse Shop in York have given an "amazing" offer to the school, as they said they will renovate one rocking horse for the price of one.

And now, the staff at pupils are aiming to raise £2,100 to do so. So far, they have raised more than £200 towards and funding.

"We are so excited to see the rocking horses looking good as new," said Siri, a Year 6 pupil at the school.

If the school beat their target, they have pledged to use any extra money to renovate other artefacts such as old photos and the school's log books. The funding will also be used to buy history resources for pupils to use.

The school also want to invite ex-pupils of all ages to come and visit the rocking horses and share all their memories and experiences of Fishergate.

"I still remember the sheer excitement of being able to have a go on the rocking horses. It would be magical to have them back in the hall where they belong," said Allison Mead, ex-pupil and now staff member at Fishergate Primary School.

To donate, visit the school's GoFundMe page online at: https://bit.ly/3CROKh4

A video is also included in the link, which explains details and provides more pictures of the rocking horses found at the school.

"Thank you so much for your support," a group of Fishergate pupils said.