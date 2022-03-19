With its sporty yet sophisticated personality, the Genesis G70 certainly stands out from the crowd.

In a car market saturated by crossovers, it makes a refreshing change when a new four-door saloon makes an appearance – especially one that’s this likeable.

There’s no doubt that the Korean luxury carmaker – the posh arm of Hyundai – has made a good fist of producing an appealing car with eye-catching design cues, a premium interior and some sporty undertones.

The question is whether or not its head-turning rarity value and emotional appeal can sway enough buyers away from the German competition, who have been doing executive saloons rather well for some time.

On many fronts, the signs are good for Genesis, but it’s worth noting that many rivals are quieter and cheaper to run.

Behind the wheel, it’s an enjoyable car to drive, with rear-wheel drive really adding to the sense of driver engagement.

Power comes courtesy of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol turbo unit, with 241bhp and 353Nm of torque available.

The sprint from 0-62mph is achieved in 6.1 seconds, with the G70 having the capability to go onto a maximum speed of just under 150mph.

The eight-speed automatic box seems a good match for the powerplant, providing a decent response to throttle inputs throughout the rev range.

Strong driving performance is matched by the Brembo brakes, which reduce brake fade and are available on Sport Line models.

All-in-all, it doesn’t feel rapid, nor is the steering quite so sharp and precise as some rivals, but there’s enough pace and power to bring a smile to the face.

Something less likely to induce a grin is the fuel consumption, as the G70 seems to glug a fair bit even when you’re not driving with that much urgency.

In terms of looks, it’s a design that’s brave, bold and likely to get people talking in the office car park or on the filling station forecourt.

The slim LED lighting signature, dramatic-looking grille and heavily-sculpted bonnet give the front end a distinctive appearance.

Viewed from the side, it’s a sleek silhouette with a stylish roofline while, at the rear, the split tail lights and twin exhausts provide a purposeful look.

The interior is beautifully crafted and nicely-trimmed, with good levels of refinement, although you do notice a fair bit of engine noise under heavy acceleration.

A high-resolution fully customisable 10.25-inch display is a nice piece of tech, while the 12.3-inch 3D instrument cluster is also very impressive.

Crisp and clear audio comes via the 15-speaker surround sound system.

The seats are comfortable and supportive, while there’s plenty of head and leg room for front and rear seat occupants.

Some of the materials, including those on the dash and inside of the doors, looks very slick, but there are also some lesser quality materials dotted around if you look hard enough.

For a car is this marketplace, it's priced competitively and undercuts certain key rivals by a few grand.

It's a car with many of the right ingredients, so the potential for success is certainly there - but you can never quite tell how buyers will respond to a new entry into the market.

The Lowdown

Genesis G70 - 2.0T Sport

PRICE: £40,480

ENGINE: 2.0-litre petrol turbo

ACCELERATION: 0-62mph in 6.1 secs

TOP SPEED: 149mph

MAX. TORQUE: 353nM

TRANSMISSION: Eight-speed auto, rear-wheel drive

CO2 EMISSIONS: 181-281g/km

ECONOMY: 35.4 – 31.9mpg combined