AN historic York city centre apartment with river frontage is on the market.

The Grade II listed apartment is on the tail end of Fossgate and start of Walmgate, overlooking the river Ouse at its junction with Fossgate bridge, just a short walk from the main shopping areas of Parliament street and Coppergate.

The ground floor two double-bedroom apartment is on the market for £335,000.

Peter Dowcra, of Ashton's estate agents in York said: "Its an ideal investment or holiday let given its central and picturesque location and forms part of a conversion of the historic Dorothy Wilson Alms house."

Dorothy Wilson Alms house underwent a renovation in 2018 to create 10 individual apartments - one of the many renovations that this property has had over the centuries.

The house was left in the will of previous homeowner Dorothy Wilson in 1719, for the property to be established as an almshouse for women and schoolhouse for boys.

A panel inside the property says that the Dorothy Wilson's Charity was for the "Maintenance of ten poor Women as also for the instruction in English, Reading, Writing and Clothing of twenty poor Boys for ever".

The property was rebuilt in 1765 and 1812, and the schoolmaster's house was built in 1805. It was first built into flats in 1950s.

The apartment comes with a walled, communal, riverside garden to the back.

The living room with riverside views leads into open kitchen and dining area.

The property has two double bedrooms and one bathroom.

Those interested in the property can call Ashton's estate agents at 01904 595022.