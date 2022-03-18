YORK has formally lodged its bid to be the headquarters of the new Great British Railways.

City leaders have provided a strong list of reasons why York should be chosen rather than competing cities.

The bid says that York is at the heart of the UK rail network and equidistant from London and Edinburgh, so locating the HQ there would help to strengthen the ties between England and Scotland.

It says there is no better place to achieve the Government’s Levelling Up ambitions and the York Central redevelopment site behind the railway station presents a unique opportunity to create Britain’s biggest 'rail cluster.'.

The bid also argues that York’s rail workforce is young, skilled and diverse, and the city's railway heritage unrivalled.

"We are the place that not only built the trains and carriages, but also the rail networks, business models, management expertise and innovation," it says.

"We are home to the National Railway Museum, and to 100 rail companies and 5,500 rail jobs focussed on the operation and development of the network, with a significant private sector cluster providing services key to GBR’s mission."

Council leader Keith Aspden said York’s unique rail heritage, position at the heart of the UK’s rail network and highly skilled young workforce made it the natural home for Great British Railways.

“York is ready today – we have the sites, skills and connectivity to ensure success from day one," he said.

Helen Simpson, Chair of York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said it had worked collaboratively with the City of York and industry and business partners in setting out the proposition.

She said the York Central site presented an opportunity for GBR to have impact as an anchor for a 'world leading rail cluster,' driving growth and new opportunities.

Sarah Czarnecki, Deputy Chair of Hospitality Association York (HAY) and Director of Grays Court said: "The York Central development and other large-scale investment projects coming to the city make us the perfect location for the new Great British Rail Head Quarters to thrive and flourish.”

Professor Charlie Jeffery, University of York Vice-Chancellor, said York was ideally placed to be the home of Great British Railways, with the university's research and expertise playing a fundamental role in the bid.

Rob Hickey, Chief Operating Officer at York St John University said York was a 'natural fit' for Great British Railways and added:" The city’s universities stand prepared to support this bid and be an engine for the skills needed across the sector in the future”.

A shortlist is expected to be announced by the government in May and there will then be a public vote to help decide the winner.