NEW bus services have been announced to replace axed routes.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council say the new bus services have been announced to make sure residents still have access to public transport on two routes, after some commercial services were axed.

The council is to fund replacement bus services for passengers between Bridlington to York, via Driffield, and Hull to Goole, via Elloughton, from next month.

The new services follow the commercial decisions taken by East Yorkshire buses to cancel the 45, X5 and 55 services from April.

The new services funded by the council include early morning, evening and some daytime routes.

The council invited tenders from bus companies to operate the replacement services, and the following have been put in place: Services 145, 45 & 46.

The new services, taking passengers at certain times between Bridlington to York, via Driffield and some towns and villages in between, will begin on Monday, April 11.

Passengers are however being warned that the timetable is significantly different to the current service they use.

During the daytime, the service will link communities with Driffield. The village of Lund has been added to the route.

The council has been able to retain a peak commuter connection via Market Weighton to and from York, and an evening service between Bridlington and York, which was already funded by the council.

The service will be run by East Yorkshire buses, after it won the contract.

Links between Bridlington and Driffield will be maintained by service 121 and between Market Weighton, Pocklington and York by services 46/X46/X47.

Services 55 & 55A The new services will begin on Monday 11 April, taking passengers at certain times on the route between Hull to Goole, via Elloughton and some towns and villages in between.

And, again, passengers should be aware that the new timetable is significantly different to the current one.

The council has been able to retain an off-peak service, hourly between Elloughton and Gilberdyke, and two-hourly between Gilberdyke and Goole, which is very similar to the current off-peak service.

Service 55 will operate from Monday to Saturday, and it is an improvement on the current Saturday service between Gilberdyke and Goole.

East Yorkshire buses will run the service, after winning the contract.

Councillor Claire Holmes, the council’s portfolio holder for planning, infrastructure and housing, said: “The council had no involvement in the cancellations, but I’m really pleased we’ve been able to organise and fund these replacement bus services from next month.

“This has been an uncertain time for passengers on these routes, but our officers have been working hard to make sure these areas were not left without public transport.

“This is obviously an extra financial commitment for the council at a time when the budget for supported bus services is already under pressure, but these transport links are vital for the community.

“Passenger numbers on public transport are still lower than they were before the pandemic. It is important that we encourage as many people as possible to use our bus services to make sure they carry on.”

Anyone wanting more information about the services or a copy of the timetables can contact public.transport@eastriding.gov.uk

The new timetables are also due to appear on East Yorkshire buses’ website and app.