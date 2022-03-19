THERE are set to be a number of temporary traffic restrictions in place in York to keep in mind over the coming weeks.
The roadway in Towthorpe Moor Lane, Towthorpe, will be resurfaced between Friday March 25 and Saturday March 26.
Telecom work will be carried out in Eastern Terrace in York between 9am and 4pm on Sunday March 27.
The roadway in North Lane in Huntington will be resurfaced between Monday March 28 and Friday April 8, causing restrictions.
Street cleaning and litter control will be carried out in various roads around the city between Monday (March 21) and Thursday September 21 next year.
There will be building durvey work in The Shambles and Pavement between Monday March 28 and Wednesday March 30.
In Aldwark, York, sewer maintenance work will be carried out from Monday March 28 until Friday April 22.
Building work will be carried out in Layerthorpe from Monday March 28 until Saturday August 20.
Flood defence work will be carried out in Clifton Ings from Monday April 4 until Tuesday October 4.
Remember to keep these restrictions in mind when travelling around the city, as they may cause disruption.
