NEW bus services have been announced to make sure residents still have access to public transport on two East Riding routes, after some were axed.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council is to fund replacement bus services for passengers between Bridlington to York, via Driffield, and Hull to Goole, via Elloughton, from next month.
The new services follow the commercial decisions taken by East Yorkshire buses to cancel the 45, X5 and 55 services from April.
Councillor Claire Holmes, the council’s portfolio holder for planning, infrastructure and housing, said: “Passenger numbers on public transport are still lower than they were before the pandemic. It is important that we encourage as many people as possible to use our bus services to make sure they carry on.”
The new services funded by the council include early morning, evening and some daytime routes.
The new services, taking passengers at certain times between Bridlington to York, via Driffield and some towns and villages in between, will begin on Monday April 11.
Passengers should be aware that the timetable is significantly different to the current service they use. The service will be run by East Yorkshire buses, after it won the contract.
The new timetables are due to appear on East Yorkshire buses’ website and app.
