THE family of a young girl, who sadly died last year, have organised a fundraiser to support the new charity set up in her memory.

Millie Wright, of Poppleton, York, passed away in August last year, aged just 13. She had been suffering from an underlying auto-immune health condition, and fell ill in March 2021.

Before her death, Millie - described by her family as “inspirational and courageous” - was diagnosed with aplastic aneamia, a complication of acute hepatitis and acute liver failure.

Millie’s family have set up a new charity in her honour, called The Millie Wright Children’s Charity, to help families in a similar situation.

And now, they have organised a fundraiser to raise money for the charity's work helping other people.

Ceri Wright, Millie's mum, said: "The purpose of this event is a celebration of all young people and to raise money for The Millie Wright Children's Charity.

"Millie was a extremely talented, sporty, creative and entrepreneurial girl. This would have been Millie's 14th birthday."

The family event will be held at The Green in Upper Poppleton on Saturday May 7. There will be a family 5km run for all ages, a memorial tree planting, craft stalls and stands and other activities.

"We would love to see all young people showcase their interests and talents whether it be running, busking or performing, baking, art, photography, jewellery making, growing plants, printed t-shirts or just that you fancy running a bric-a-brac stall. We want to celebrate all young people and their dreams and aspirations," Ceri added.

If you and/or your young person would like to busk or have a stall at the event, complete the booking form: https://forms.gle/t1g4vEFQ2DG7fiGXA

If you would like and/or your young person would like to enter the 5KM fun run, complete the form here: https://forms.gle/mewAqDtzfS78F9LcA

"We are really looking forward to creating a wonderful celebration for the community and are grateful of all support," Ceri said.

As well as supporting others, the family also hope that the charity will help to raise awareness of aplastic anaemia - and they are searching for a patron to help them do this.

“We are looking for a patron who is a public character and sympathetic to our cause. Them or their family may have experienced a life-threatening haematological, liver or renal condition," they said.

In January, the Wright family put together a charity raffle and auction for the Candlelighters children's charity, which helped to care for Millie during her time in hospital. They managed to raise more than £3,600 at an evening event hosted at the Dawnay Arms in Shipton-by-Beningborough. Over the course of the night, they auctioned off donations including weekend breaks, beauty treatments, theatre tickets, house cleaning, art and yoga sessions.