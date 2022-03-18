British weather is nobody's friend, even if it is getting slightly warmer, but log burners and firepits can help us warm up our summer nights.

We all want to enjoy our gardens with family and friends a little longer across the summer months but sometimes our climate needs a little helping hand.

We have rounded up some of the best log burners and fire pits to warm your garden, patio or deck in 2022.

Here are some of the top outdoor versions from Aldi, Wayfair, The Range and Not On The High Street.

Best log burners and fire pits for your garden

Gardenline Outdoor Log Burner

Gardenline Outdoor Log Burner. Credit: Aldi

If you want your summer nights to last a little longer and be a little warmer (let's face it we still live in the UK!), this real log burner might just be what you're looking for.

It has a striking contemporary style and is easy to put together meaning it won't add any stress to your evenings.

This fabulous log burner has been touched up with high-temperature paint and has been made out of durable steel.

Enjoy more than the added warmth as the sun goes down, knowing that it also comes with a 3-year warranty.

The Gardenline Outdoor Log Burner will cost you £69.99 via the Aldi website.

Porthole Firepit

Porthole Firepit. Credit: Not On The High Street

Suitable for any size of garden, the 80cm tall porthole firepit will help you make a statement in your garden this summer.

The contemporary design also includes a log store underneath which means you can keep the fuel close to hand.

The modern steel fire pit is currently £129.99 from the Not On The High Street website.

Camino by La Hacienda

This stunning log burner has an innovative design with a 360-degree view of the fire meaning all your family and friends can stay toasty.

Wayfair describes the log burners as a "must for any garden/outdoor space" since it creates a "beautiful focal point".

Its mesh sides encourage airflow and therefore fans the fire's flames.

It is also easy to assemble and has an integrated log store.

Pick up the Camino log burner for £151.99 via the Wayfair website.

Gardenline Square Fire Pit

Gardenline Square Fire Pit. Credit: Aldi

The Gardenline Square Fit Pit is a summer garden party must-have, according to Aldi.

Everyone loves a fire pit for late nights toasting marshmallows and chats with a glass of bubbly with family and friends.

The fire pit is designed with a spark cover and also features a poker, grill and mesh cover.

Made from contemporary rustic steel, this fire pit will bring some real warmth to your garden and comes with a 1-year warranty.

Take home this Gardenline Square Fire Pit for £89.99 via the Aldi website.

Personalised Steel Star Firepit

Personalised Steel Star Firepit. Credit: Not On The High Street

It seems that fire pits are everywhere these days, make yours stand out from the crowd with a personal touch from Not On The High Street.

The star-shaped firepit has been laser cut from 3mm thick steel and has been stitch welded to make it that much more durable.

The simple but striking design can be completed with a natural oiled steel finish and can be personalised with up to 30 characters.

Purchase your personalised firepit from just £295 via the Not On The High Street website.

MgO Round Fire Pit Log Burner

We are already obsessed with The Range's garden furniture range but we can't wait to get our hands on this MgO Round fire pit log burner too.

The sleek white speckled effect design features a spark guard, fire poker hook and two carry handles making it easier to use than ever.

It is made from weather-resistant materials and with the spark guard, your garden is protected so you can enjoy it all summer stress-free.

Pick it up for £99 via The Range website.