CITY of York Council has landed a national award for how it deals with searches related to property sales and related transactions.
The council received the ‘Best Performing NLIS Level 3 Local Land Charges Department Award’ at the 2022 Land Data Local Land Charges Awards for Excellence. This is the fourth time in a row the council has won this award.
The council says the award recognises the work and achievements of the council’s Local Land Charges department which carries out the land and property searches required for conveyancing transactions in York. They are the only national awards for the Local Land Charges Profession.
This category looks at the best performing Local Land Charges department, with it assessed on the number of NLIS electronic conveyancing searches, the fastest electronic turnaround time, search accuracy and the level of overdue searches.
Cllr Andrew Waller, Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning said:”The team provide a valuable service which in the last year alone they have processed over 5000 electronic searches with an average completion and return time of between 45 and 60 minutes.”
Fiona Barron, Land Data’s Chief Executive, said|: “These teams go above and beyond to ensure that residents are able to buy new homes as quickly and smoothly as possible.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.