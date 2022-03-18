UPDATED: The road reopened at around 11.50am following the accident earlier this morning.
A CRASH between a BMW car and a motorbike is partially blocking a main road in to York.
The A19 Shipton Road is currently partially blocked with queueing traffic due to an accident close to the ring road roundabout.
The road is closed from the ringroad to Howard Drive.
The crash is believed to involve a BMW car and a motorbike.
Police are on the scene.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.