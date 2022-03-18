York is going green!
The York Irish Association St. Patrick’s Weekend Festival is back for 2022 and takes place in a marquee in St. Sampson’s Square tomorrow.
The association has said on social media: "It is the group's biggest event of the year with live music, Irish dancing, ceilidhs, Irish food and drink, face painting, and much more.
"The activities are all about celebrating and continuing to bring an understanding of Irish tradition and culture to York, bringing fun and enjoyment to the city for people of all ages who have an interest in Irish culture and celebrating the unique connections between York and Ireland."
The festival starts on Saturday from 11am to 7.30pm. There will be Irish dancing performances from the O’Connor Academy of Irish Dance and St. Aelred’s School of Irish Dance, music performances from the likes of Paula Ryan, Hyde Family Jam and the Flying Donkeys as well as a Ceilidh.
Earlier in the week, York school children were invited to take part in a colouring competition.
The full schedule can be found at www.yorkirish.co.uk
York Irish Association's Facebook page also has details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.