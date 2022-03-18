A SEARCH was carried out by emergency services in York last night.
Police and firefighters were involved in a search for a man in Fulford shortly after 7pm on March 17.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 7.04pm to Fordlands Road in York.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews assisted police in a search for a male casualty.
"A full search was carried out however no persons were found."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.