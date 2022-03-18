A SEARCH was carried out by emergency services in York last night.

Police and firefighters were involved in a search for a man in Fulford shortly after 7pm on March 17.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 7.04pm to Fordlands Road in York.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews assisted police in a search for a male casualty.

"A full search was carried out however no persons were found."