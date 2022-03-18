AN investigation is underway into the cause of a house fire in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out last night to a fire at a property in a city suburb.
Station manager Tony Walker said: "Crews from Huntington and Acomb have just dealt with a fire in a domestic property in the Osbaldwick area of the city
"They used breathing apparatus and hose reels to get the fire under control.
"Fortunately there were no injuries.
"The cause is now under investigation."
