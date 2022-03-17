MAJOR retailers in York city centre have been 'unnerved' by a senior councillor's announcement that he now opposes a new multi-storey car park in St George's Field.

So says York BID executive director Andrew Lowson, speaking after council deputy leader Andy D'Agorne said he would oppose building the multi-storey to replace parking spaces lost at the Castle Car Park when it is transformed into public realm space.

Cllr D'Agorne, speaking as leader of the Green group, said there was no financial justification for building a new multi-storey car park on St George’s Field and called for the project to be scrapped.

He said the 372-space car park was 'not acceptable in any cost-benefit terms' as it would cost more than £116,000 per space.

He said: “Many people, like us, believe that in the face of the climate emergency and the need to reduce car travel in the city to meet our carbon reduction targets, using council investment to build a new car park isn’t the best way forwards.”

But Mr Lowson said that when the open space scheme was first presented to the BID Board four years ago, it was understood enhanced parking would be provided by a new multi-storey car park on the current St Georges Field car park site.

"The recent statement from the council’s deputy leader signals a change of plan and this has unnerved some major retailers in the city," he said.

"We will continue to speak to businesses and discuss this change in messaging at the BID’s March Board meeting."

He said the BID Board, which represented different sectors from across the city centre, had supported the Castle Gateway project on the premise the public realm proposals received good public support and new parking facilities, important to city businesses, would be constructed.

"In light of the Deputy Leader’s comments, the BID will canvass its members to understand their views on this new development.

"Previous conversations with business owners indicate that while many support the aim to reduce car travel, there is the unavoidable fact that their customers rely on the city centre car parks, just like out-of-town retail parks.

"City retailers point out that it’s not always practical for residents travelling from outlying villages or hotel guests travelling by car to use public transport. Many businesses want to see the city achieve green ambitions, but as part of a phased plan.

“In addition to talking to businesses we are keen to ensure we make recommendations and decisions based on evidence.

"We have some extremely powerful data which shows the movement of people into and out of the city and the distances travelled.

"We can use this information to fact check some of the statements being made about parking requirements in the city, and we will continue to lobby for the best outcome for our businesses.”