A MUCH-LOVED police dog has had to be put to sleep after being injured.

North Yorkshire Police say that Dixon was eight years old and joined the force dog team at 15 weeks old.

He passed all his initial training with flying colours with his 'dad' and handler, PC Gareth Gummerson and they have been by each other’s side ever since.

A police spokesman said: "Tragically, Dixon was injured in an incident and had to be put to sleep over the weekend to prevent him from suffering any further.

"Loyal, trusting, and faithful, Dixon was an incredible dog who had a very loving temperament. He loved nothing more than coming to work and he would do absolutely anything for his handler.

"He had served North Yorkshire for almost eight years as a General Purpose dog and his duties included looking for missing people, searching for weapons and other evidence, and tracking down individuals evading the police.

"During his career he had received a Chief Constable’s Commendation and he had also recently licensed as a firearms support dog, so he was absolutely at the top of his game.

"Determined and dedicated, nothing phased him and he was known for never giving up.

"Our police dogs are not only a valuable police resource helping to reinforce our frontline and keep North Yorkshire safe, they are part of our team and a very much-loved part of their Handler’s family.

"At home, Dixon lived with his dad, his sister PD Isla, who is another one of our serving police dogs, and the rest of their family.

"When he was not at work, Dixon loved going for walks with his family and playing with his ball.

"Our thoughts are with Gareth and his family at this incredibly sad time.

"We are also thinking of all our colleagues in our Dogs Section who we know are also feeling Dixon’s loss."