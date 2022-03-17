A POPULAR York park remains closed to the public.
According to the Friends of Rowntree Park, the park is still closed after recent flooding.
They say the park is now fully drained but paths are still caked in mud and there is debris everywhere.
In a statement on Twitter, the group said today (March 17): "Yes it’s taking a long time.
"The pumps finished last weekend but we're awaiting City of York Council to do some major cleaning and clear up needed that our volunteers cannot do.
"There's not much action been spotted this week at all.
"We've been told it may open by next Wednesday if some key things get sorted."
