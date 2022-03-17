RESIDENTS of all ages are being invited to get involved in York’s inaugural Our City Festival: one community many voices later this month.

The festival aims to provide residents from across the city with a chance to come together as one collective voice.

It will be held at York Explore Library and Library Lawn on Sunday March 27 from 11.30am-3.30pm.

The event will include a range of entertainment from art activities, face painting, live art, dance, performance, sessions, community stands and safe speaking corners for people.

The Our City Festival was developed from an initiative by the city’s Human Rights and Equalities Board, to help tackle the causes of hate crime in York, and is being supported by partners across the city, including City of York Council. .

City of York Council says the events has the following aims:

*Be for all York residents

*Reflect all York’s communities

*Raise residents’ awareness and understanding of the many faces of York

*Celebrate one community, many stories

*Capture the imagination and ignite new ways of thinking

*Leave a legacy

Councillor Darryl Smalley, the council’s Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, said: "“The inaugural ‘Our City Festival’ gives us all the opportunity to get together with communities across the city to celebrate York’s rich cultural heritage and diversity.

“We hope that the event will grow year on year, with more community groups and organisations joining forces to showcase their inspiring stories year on year. Thank you to all those who have given their time to support Our City Festival – it’s set to be a great day!.”

Avtar Matharu, Chair of York Interfaith Group, said: "I'm delighted to endorse 'Our City festival' which capitalises on the unique richness of cultures, lived experiences and shared values that our city has to offer making York a better place for all."

In addition to the festival, residents are also invited to attend an event at The Chapter House, York Minster - the Sounds and Stories of Faith – at 7.00pm-8.30pm on Wednesday March 23.

The event is a coming together of various faith communities in York who will share sounds and stories from their faith with the aim of mutual respect, understanding and togetherness.

More information about the Our City Festival can be found at www.ourcityfestival.co.uk