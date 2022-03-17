A NATIONAL estate agent has taken on the job of selling new homes at an historic landmark site in York.

Property agents Savills have taken on the Terry’s Clock Tower development sale, at the heart of the former Terry’s factory in Bishopthorpe Road.

As previously reported by The Press, it is being redeveloped to create 21 apartments by P J Livesey Group.

Having converted the original Grade II listed Terry’s Chocolate Factory building into apartments and penthouses, the developer is now converting the tower and has commissioned experts from Smith of Derby to bring the clock, which has not worked since chocolate production on the site ended in 2005, back into working order.

The scheme is set to officially launch next week with three show apartments but interest has been so strong that sales have already been agreed on 13 properties.





Anne Haggas, head or residential development sales at Savills in Yorkshire, said: “The Clock Tower is a magnificent building full of history adjacent to the renowned York Racecourse. It is situated in a prime location just a stone’s throw away from the popular cosmopolitan Bishopthorpe Road area of the city and just minutes from York’s city centre.



“The P J Livesey Group is committed to delivering a statement development very much in keeping with the company’s reputation for creating exceptional architectural spaces and we are delighted to have been appointed to market The Clock Tower. We anticipate continued strong demand from both within Yorkshire and across the UK.”

The PJ Livesey Group successfully concluded the conversion of the adjacent Grade II listed Terrys Chocolate Factory - now known as The Residence - into 163 homes in 2015.

Georgina Lynch, managing director of the PJ Livesey Group said: “The Terry’s site is such an integral part of York’s history we are very proud to play our part in bringing the buildings back into use as unique living spaces.

“Work on the clock tower is progressing well and we are excited to reveal penthouse apartments at the national launch next weekend. We anticipate that the whole project will be complete by the summer with the first residents moved in.”