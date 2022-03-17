YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased by more than 40 - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city's rate has increased by 43, taking it to 668.2 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 292 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 57,970.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 34, taking it to 557.2 cases per 100,000 population. A further 763 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 165,674.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 45, taking it to 566.1 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 431 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 94,259.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.