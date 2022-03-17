POLICE have marked the 13th anniversary of Claudia Lawrence's disappearance tomorrow by insisting that their investigation is not closed - merely in a 'reactive phase.'
The University of York chef, of Heworth, was last seen and heard from on March 18, 2009, when she was 35.
Her disappearance prompted the largest and most complex missing person inquiry in the history of North Yorkshire Police, which believes she was murdered, but no trace has ever been found of her.
Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox, who now leads the investigation, said:“Whilst the inquiry is in a reactive phase, I want to stress that it is not closed.
“Despite the passage of time, we remain determined to provide the answers that Claudia’s mother, sister and her many friends so desperately need and deserve."
He appealed for anyone with information relevant to Claudia’s disappearance to share it with police.
“Although it is 13 years since Claudia disappeared, I still firmly believe that the public have a vital part to play in supporting our efforts," he said.
Anyone with information should phone 101 and pass details to the Force Control Room or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting “Claudia Lawrence, North Yorkshire Police.'
