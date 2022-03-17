FEMINIST campaigner Julie Bindel says she has been “deplatformed” after a talk she was due to give at the University of York was postponed after an outcry from some students.

The author was invited to speak on feminism and free speech by the Free Speech York Society, but the event was pulled at the last minute after the university said it could not be sure it could go ahead safely.

Ms Bindel said on Twitter on Wednesday: “I was due to talk about feminism and lesbian identity at the University of York today but have been deplatformed as a result of the LGBTQ+ lot." She added: “Watch this space. I will not be taking this without protest.”

Ms Bindel is a longstanding activist who has fought for the rights of women and girls and campaigned for the victims of male violence against women, but her views on prostitution and transgender politics have attracted controversy.

An open letter from students accused Ms Bindel of holding views that are “biphobic, transphobic, and misogynistic”.

The York Student Solidarity Network has called for Ms Bindel to be no-platformed and wants the event, subtitled ‘prostitution, porn and political lesbianism’, permanently cancelled.

“This is not about fear of debate, this is about having a zero tolerance for the spread of hateful views that put students at risk,” it said in a statement.

Euan Clayton, president of the Free Speech York Society, said on his blog he was “hopeful” but “not overly optimistic” that the event would be rearranged.

He added: “Julie has made statements deemed divisive and provocative in the past. The statements may be strong worded but she has every right to express these views. They do not break hate speech law, being offensive is not a crime.”

A University of York spokesperson said: “This isn’t about no-platforming, but all the appropriate practical steps to make an event safe had not been put in place for the event to go ahead at this time – such as stewarding, suitable ticketing, event chairing and any necessary security.

“Disagreement is a fundamental part of debate and democracy, and we will continue to work with the Students’ Union and its Free Speech Society and others for the event to proceed in the future, in full recognition of our responsibility to uphold lawful free speech on campus.”

Patrick O’Donnell, president of University of York Students’ Union (YUSU), said: “Student wellbeing is a priority for YUSU as is our commitment to protecting the right to freedom of expression within the law.

“The Education Act places legal duties on universities and by extension students’ unions to uphold free speech. Whilst this includes opinions that may shock, offend or disturb, the law is clear, freedom of expression should not be abused for the purpose of unchallenged hatred or bigotry.

“While we will work with the Free Speech Society to support the proposed event to go ahead in due course in line with safety recommendations, students have the right to express opposition to the views of this or any other speaker. YUSU is absolutely committed to ensuring that those that wish to challenge or protest peacefully will equally be supported and enabled to do so.”