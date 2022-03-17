Two thieves and a mobile phone user are among those banned from driving recently by magistrates.
Zayn Khan, 26, of Sea View Drive, Scarborough, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted using a mobile phone while driving a Mercedes Benz car on Brooke Road, London NW10 on July 20. Bromley Magistrates Court in London heard he was a repeat offender. He was also fined £220 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.
Petrut Vasilica Voicu, 20, and Paul-Ilie Ciabanoiu, 29, both of Blackhill Road, Birmingham were banned from York for 12 months when they were each given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. Both pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £281 from Morrisons’ Foss Islands Road store. Each was also banned from driving for 12 months because they used a vehicle in their crimes and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £128 statutory surcharge at York Magistrates Court.
Jonathan Paul Eldin, 30, of Sweyne Garth, Swinefleet, Goole, was banned from driving for 40 months. He pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A63 at Selby. He was also fined £140 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge at York Magistrates Court.
