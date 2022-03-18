A 12-YEAR-OLD refugee was given a VIP welcome by York City Football Club - just hours after escaping the war in Ukraine.

Matvii, who is being hosted by York City fans, was invited to the LNER Community Stadium for the club’s game against Curzon Ashton on Tuesday evening.

A spokesman said he spent the night in hospitality, enjoying the match under the floodlights and, along with his hosts, he was welcomed on to the pitch before the game

He was given a round of applause by fans as he joined players in the centre circle and he was given York City merchandise from the club shop.

The spokesman said that, having escaped the war, Matvii had arrived in the country on the morning of the game, staying with a host family who were York City fans.

He said the club had donated £368, the share of the 50/50 cash draw from the game, to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

“York City prides itself on being a family friendly and inclusive football club and we welcome Matvii to the York City family,” he added.

People keen to offer refugees shelter in the UK can register their interest in sponsoring Ukrainians through the Government’s new humanitarian scheme.

Donate to our 'There With Ukraine' appeal here

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has said the process of matching Britons with people fleeing the conflict will take place from Friday, while he expects the first refugees to use the new route will make their way to the UK by the end of the week.

The Homes for Ukraine programme will allow individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to bring people escaping the war to safety – even if they have no ties to the UK.

Anyone with a room or home available can offer it to a Ukrainian individual or a family, though those offering will be vetted and Ukrainian applicants will undergo security checks.

Members of the public will be able to nominate a Ukrainian family to stay with them for at least six months.

Sponsored Ukrainians will be granted three years’ leave to remain in the UK, with entitlement to work and access public services.

Britons offering accommodation to Ukrainian refugees will receive a “thank you” payment of £350 per month.

Mr Gove has also said local authority areas will be entitled to more than £10,000 per Ukrainian refugee using the fresh route to the UK.

“Additional payments” will be available to support school-age children who need to be accommodated within the education system.