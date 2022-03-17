AN appeal has been launched after a man has been found dead.

North Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal on behalf of the coroner's office to try and trace the family of Paul Alan Jones.

Mr Jones, 62, was sadly found dead at his home on Vincent Street in Scarborough on Tuesday. His death is not thought to be suspicious.

A police spokesman said: "It is believed that Mr Jones has a brother called Derek Jones although the Coroner’s Office have been unable to make contact with him.

"If you have any information that would help the Coroner to locate any members of Mr Jones’ family please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk"