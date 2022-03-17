A NEW £8.6million housing development of 69 homes has been completed in York.

Elvington-based construction company Lindum Group has completed the affordable homes scheme on land off Windmill Lane, formerly owned by York St John University and situated around the David Lloyd gym.

The scheme for Yorkshire Housing includes 13 affordable rented homes, 39 shared ownership and 17 rent to buy units, and has been funded by Homes England.

The handover event was attended by Jonathan Sizer, Managing Director at Lindum York, Lindum Group Managing Director, Freddie Chambers, Keith Willert, Site Manager and Sian Webster, Director of Development at Yorkshire Housing.

Sian Webster, Director of Development at Yorkshire Housing said: “We’re delighted to have worked with Lindum and with the support of Homes England to create 69 quality affordable homes here in York.

“This development gives people the chance to have a place they’re proud to call home. There is a need for more homes across York, including homes that give people the chance to step on to the property ladder. We’re committed to building a total of 8,000 new mixed tenure homes by 2030 and this scheme has significantly contributed to this.”

Jonathan Sizer, Managing Director at Lindum York, said: “These new homes will go some way to satisfying the need for affordable housing in York.

“Hull Road provided the perfect location for this development as it’s by a main road with established public transport links and close to the university campus.

“We are really pleased with the final result and look forward to watching this new community blossom as residents continue to move in and make the houses their homes.”