If you want your 2022 to be as luxurious as possible, then make sure your next holiday is booked with British Airways as it has launched a premium sale for those who want to spruce up their next holiday.

The business class flight and holiday sale is available until March 28, 2022 and is available on selected short haul and long haul routes from London.

Customers have the option to book either a standalone flight, or a holiday package combining a business class flight with one of British Airways Holidays’ carefully selected hotels.

Business class gives you access to departure lounges, extra space, a fully flat bed, The White Company amenities, and a three-course meal.

Return flight offers include:

Long-haul luxury holiday packages include:

Those travelling in Club Europe (short-haul business class) will also enjoy departure lounge access before their flight, followed by more personal space onboard, a contoured leather seat and complimentary food and drinks during the flight.

Flight prices include:

European luxury holiday packages include:

Claire Bentley, managing director of British Airways Holidays, said: “Over the past year, we’ve seen a noticeable shift in people searching for more premium holidays. The pandemic put lots of holiday plans on hold, so many of our customers are looking to make up for lost time by upgrading their experience, whether in the air or in their hotel. This sale is perfect for those looking to enjoy a luxury experience this year, with a smaller price tag.”

