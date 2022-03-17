ONE more death related to Covid-19 has been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths at the trust is now 830.

There have been 18 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.

Across England, a further 110 deaths have been recorded, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals across the country to 110,138.

The dates of death range from March 7 - 17.

The families of those who have passed have been informed.