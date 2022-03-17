PEOPLE have been queuing up to show their support for an event for Ukraine at a popular venue in York city centre this morning.

Hosted by Georgia Victory, owner of Melk in Spark:York, the coffee morning started at 10am and has seen several independent businesses from across the city come together in Spark's upstairs event space to sell coffee, cakes, bread and flowers to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.

The businesses involved are: Melk, Pig and Pastry, Partisan, Coffee Culture, Little Aras, La Bottega, Crumbs Cupcakery, Stanley and Romona, Yemen Heaven, Nice to See You, CS Sour Dough, Wigginton Road Nurseries and Coffee Emporium.

Georgia said: "It's been so busy, from the moment we opens the doors people have been flooding in.

"People have been so generous.

"It's devastating what's going on in Ukraine, and it's so unnecessary, but it's nice to see the community here in York pulling together.

"Much like everyone else we've been speaking to, the war in Ukraine has made us feel devastated and our hearts break for the people that are caught in the middle of it.

"With our coffee morning for Ukraine, we will hopefully be helping both the people of Ukraine and our locals by creating a market where people can come together, bake, donate and feel a part of a community.

"We have twelve of York's most beloved businesses involved, such as The Pig and Pastry, Little Arras and Wigginton Nurseries, providing donations of cakes, bread, flowers and coffee! We hope to see lots of people there and raise money for charities that are aiding Ukraine during this crisis."

Kendall Craven-Evans, the venue manager at Spark:York, said: "The current situation in Ukraine has deeply shocked and saddened us all.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who has, and continues to be affected by these terrible atrocities. It's so heartwarming that so many businesses in our community are rallying together to provide support and donations at Georgia's event on Thursday.

"Absolutely everyone is welcome and please feel free to spread the word. This event will run until stock runs out, so let’s stand together and raise as much as possible for those in need."

Proceeds from the event are going to oxfam.org.uk