AN AUTHOR, based in North Yorkshire, is preparing to take on the London Marathon to support a children's charity.

Selby-based author and Honorary Member of the NSPCC Council, Christina Gabbitas, is taking part in the marathon for the third time in aid of NSPCC’s Childline.

Christina, who works with children across the county, said: “Every child needs to know that they are not alone with their thoughts and worries.

"Childline gives children a lifeline should they feel unable to share their troublesome secrets with family members or friends. The service that Childline gives is paramount - and I’m looking forward to raising more funds and awareness.”

Christina also supports the charity with her award-winning story, called Share Some Secrets, published in 2016, that encourages children to speak out. The book is sold in the NSPCC online shop and all proceeds are donated to the charity. There is also a free animation online for children to view.

In 2017, the author completed 30, 10 kilometre runs in honour of Childlines 30th anniversary.

Christina stages many author visits into schools and has been working with various police forces, including North Yorkshire Police to educate children on the signs of being groomed and exploited, engaging with her story No More Knives or County Lines.

Last year, Christina visited Year 6 classrooms across York, Scarborough, Ripon, Harrogate, and Brompton Hall with her book, to help educate children about the dangers of getting involved in various crimes.

She was commissioned to write this story by the Humber Police, aimed at children aged 10 and upwards, as North Yorkshire has seen cases of children as young as seven getting involved in county lines.

In the book, the characters are aged 10 to 16, who have never been involved with drugs at all, but they were groomed by a friend who gains their trust so they agree to take packages across North Yorkshire.

In August last year, Christina also delivered a session on International Youth Day with Sergeant Steve Dundon of Lancashire policing team. The event was open to all in communities and was attended by charities, youth groups, police personnel, councillors and foster carers.

Christina worked with 26 schools with North Yorkshire Police and 12 schools with Humberside Police, to help educate children and young people.

The author has been in talks with West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Network and has the support of the Regional Organised County Lines and Regional Organised Crime Unit for Yorkshire and the Humber for her work supporting young people across the county.

If you wish to support Christina's London Marathon effort, visit her donation page online at: https://bit.ly/3w9wUFc

The author is aiming to raise around £3,000 to support NSPCC's Childline and its work.