A 75-year-old family business in East Yorkshire has a new managing director.

Ben Lee has taken the helm at Soanes Poultry in Middleton on the Wolds, having joined the firm in 2008 after his A levels.

The board of directors appointed Ben to succeed Nigel Upson on his retirement after a 10-year tenure.

Nigel joined Soanes in 2012 and was credited with returning the business to sustainable profit in 2014 which allowed significant investment in infrastructure, quality, personnel and marketing.

He will remain with Soanes in a business support role until his official retirement in 2023, with Ben assuming overall responsibility with immediate effect.

Ben has worked in all areas of the business from production to sales, and was appointed to the senior management team as head of sales and marketing in 2019 and to the main board as director of sales and marketing in 2021.

"I have a great team around me and am grateful for the opportunities that I have been given. I'm looking forward to developing the team and guiding the business sustainably to the next level for our employees and for future generations of the Soanes family," said Ben.

Nigel said: "I have every confidence that Ben has the necessary skills to deliver the next chapter in the 75-year history of Soanes Poultry successfully. He is knowledgeable in all areas of the business, is well respected by colleagues, customers and suppliers alike, and always has the best interests of the business at the heart of his decision making."

Soanes Poultry was founded by Tom Soanes and has been rearing and preparing chicken for 75 years. It has a reputation for high welfare and sustainable practice and sells chicken to butchers and independent retailers throughout Yorkshire and to wholesalers and catering butchers nationwide.