A MAN, who was wanted by police, was found dead in York last night.
North Yorkshire Police had been searching for Scott Hurst, 33, who was wanted on recall to prison.
The ambulance service was called to a property in the Acomb area of York just before 10pm last night, where Hurst was located.
He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
"Police were notified and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding his death," a spokesperson for the force said.
