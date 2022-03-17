THE price of petrol has risen again in York - with a litre now costing 58 pence more than it was less than two years ago.
A litre of unleaded petrol was costing £1.60.7 pence today at Morrison's filling station on Foss Islands Road.
That compares with £1.55.7 per litre yesterday - when it was understood to be York's cheapest petrol - £1.51.7 on March 11 and £149.7 on March 9.
And it compares with just £1.027 per litre in April 2020, after petrol prices plummeted following a collapse in the international oil market triggered by the coronavirus lockdown.
