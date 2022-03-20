FROM guest lectures to careers clinics, students at a North Yorkshire college enjoyed a wide range of activities as part of National Careers Week.

The events, organised by Selby College, helped to provide students with the information and guidance they need to make their next step.

National Careers Week, which took place between March 7 - 12, aims to provide a focus for careers guidance activity at an important stage in the academic calendar to help support young people leaving education.

Helen Howard, careers advisor at Selby College, said: "We always aim to give our students the best careers resources, information and advice so that they can effectively explore the different career options which are available to them.

"This National Careers Week has been packed full of activities, including a range of guest speakers, workshops and employers and university stands, which has left our students feeling inspired, motivated and equipped to make informed choices about their next steps."

The week started with a Mini Film Festival for students which was held by Social Vision, a consultancy who offers services to support the community.

To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, Greencore hosted a number of careers sessions on Science, Technology, English and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

The guest speaker line up for the week also included Hilary Price Jones FCIPD MAR, a local business woman and the college’s enterprise adviser, who delivered multiple presentations about interview skills.

As part of the college’s onsite Careers Fair, businesses from an array of industries such as the Armed Forces, energy, hospitality and catering, retail and more spoke to students about potential career paths.

Companies such as Babcock’s, Clipper, Community First Yorkshire, Drax, Kings Croft Hotel, Legal and General and PPS Power exhibited in the Careers Fair, as well as East Riding Council and Selby Council and the Army and Navy as part of the Armed Forces.

Universities from across the UK also exhibited within the Jubilee Building, enabling students to explore all of their post-18 options in one place. In addition to Selby College’s own Higher Education provision, universities such as CU Scarborough, Huddersfield, Hull, Leeds Beckett, Northumbria, Sheffield Hallam and York St John, attended the event.

Rebecca James, work placement coordinator at Selby College, said: “After being unable to invite employers onsite over the past two years due to the pandemic, it was fantastic to see our students engaging with local and national businesses as part of the fair, enabling them to explore different career options and industries all in one place."

The week ended with the Year 11 Taster Day on March 12, which saw prospective students try out a number of subjects and areas that they are interested in studying after they leave school.