GRANTS worth more than £150,000 which will help residents with their finances have been dished out by City of York Council.

Nine projects have benefitted from a share of £157,000, with the council’s executive member for finance and performance, Coun Nigel Ayre, rubber-stamping the financial inclusion fund proposals during a decision session on Wednesday.

Successful organisations included: Blueberry Academy, to run an online market for young people with learning difficulties; Changing Lives, to support vulnerable to residents in gaining financial independence and an IT reuse project that will help those on low incomes.

Director of Customer and Communities, Pauline Stuchfield, said the overall financial benefit of the grants is expected to be around around six times as much as is put in – meaning there will be around a £900,000 return for the city.

Coun Ayre said: “I think this is some of the most essential work that we do as a local authority. It’s relatively small amounts of funding when you look at the overall budget – it isn’t a massive part of it, but it has such a huge impact on some of the most vulnerable residents that we have in our city.”

The council has been able to increase the funding for the annual grant programme this year, which Coun Ayre said would help people with rising fuel bills and the “unfair” VAT increase set to take effect in April.

“This is really a critical time for so many people in terms of living with that cost of living,” he added.

Eleven bids from ten organisations were received with a total value of more than £220,000, far exceeding the amount available and the highest value asked for in several years.

“Competition was very strong and the panel had to make some difficult choices given the demand,” Ms Stutchfield said in her report.