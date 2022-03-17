A POPULAR York shop is for sale after more than 30 years of trading in the city.
Family-run Buckley for Flooring in Main Street, Fulford, is on the market for £450,000 for the business and freehold property.
The well-known flooring store opened in Main Street in 1988 and operates from a single-fronted end terrace property.
Selling agent Alan J Picken says the business is a bespoke floor specialist, providing both domestic and commercial customers with quality carpets and floor coverings.
The independent business covers York, Leeds, Harrogate, Pocklington, Easingwold, Selby and surrounding areas.
It sells carpets, hard floors, wood, laminates, vinyl, non-slip floors, blinds and rugs, as well as flat weave runners, catering for mainstream as well as more bespoke collections.
"Over the years our client has established an excellent reputation, and a wide and loyal customer base within the local area. Our client is proud to have long term relationships with many of their customers."
The agent says the business has achieved 'impressive takings and profits', with the current year turnover on track to exceed the previous year.
"Business opportunities of this calibre are the exception hence we strongly recommend early inspection."
