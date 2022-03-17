A 12-YEAR-OLD refugee was given a VIP welcome by York City Football Club - just hours after escaping the war in Ukraine.
Matvii, who is being hosted by York City fans, was invited to the LNER Community Stadium for the club's game against Curzon Ashton on Tuesday evening.
A spokesman said he spent the night in hospitality, enjoying the match under the floodlights and, along with his hosts, he was welcomed on to the pitch before the game
He was given a round of applause by fans as he joined players in the centre circle and he was given York City merchandise from the club shop.
The spokesman said that, having escaped the war, Matvii had arrived in the country on the morning of the game, staying with a host family who were York City fans.
He said the club had donated £368, the share of the 50/50 cash draw from the game, to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
"York City prides itself on being a family friendly and inclusive football club and we welcome Matvii to the York City family," he added.
