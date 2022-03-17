NORTH Yorkshire is one of the worst places in the country for positive or refused alcohol breath tests from drivers, new research has found.
The research, by GoShorty, analysed data from a series of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests and Government sources to reveal the most common car crimes and the areas with the highest number of offences.
North Yorkshire was third for the highest number of positive breath tests or refused breath tests per 100,000, with 146.86.
Gloucestershire ranked top with 303.26, while Cambridgeshire ranked in second with 289.37 positive or refused breath test offences per 100,000 respectively.
A spokesperson for GoShortly said: "Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is incredibly dangerous and carries serious consequences if you’re found guilty including a prison sentence, a hefty fine and a driving ban.
"Breath tests are the primary means of assessing whether someone is over the legal alcohol limit, with a positive or refused test being taken as evidence of a crime committed."
As well as looking at the positive or refused breath tests, the research also looked at an array of different crimes including theft or unauthorised taking of a vehicle, criminal damage to a vehicle and use of hand-held mobile phone while driving.
