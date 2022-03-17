I wonder if any of your readers who worked at the Rowntree factory on the Haxby Road before the mid-1960s remember the ‘Tropical House’ which was located behind the dining hall; the building which is now the Nuffield Hospital?
Whilst here at the Rowntree Society we do not know the full details of it, we do know that it contained some cocoa trees. A small quantity of chocolate was made from the beans grown there. We also understand that some fruit trees grew there too.
We know some details of the gardening staff who looked after the Tropical House and have heard that some staff spent their lunchtimes in there. We understand that it was probably demolished in the mid-1960s.
Very little has been written about the building, and few photographs seem to exist of it.
If any readers have any photographs or memories of using it, we would be thrilled to hear from them. Perhaps relatives of those who used to work at the factory might even have photographs, or memories, relayed by their family members? Perhaps they could either email to the address below or write to us at Clements Hall, address below.
Stan Young,
Rowntree Society, Clements Hall, Nunthorpe Road, YO23 1BW
info@rowntreesociety.org.uk
