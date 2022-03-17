The “aisle of dreams” in Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or the Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, March 17.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week:

Aldi’s Specialbuys

You can get ready for summer with some great deals in Aldi’s Specialbuys this week.

Perhaps the pick of the bunch is the Gardenline Kamado Ceramic Egg BBQ, available for £399.99 exclusively online at Aldi.

(Aldi)

Also priced at £399.99 is the Intex Inflatable 4-person hot tub. Again, this summer must have is being sold exclusively online at Aldi, and isn’t available in store.

And since you will be spending so much time in the garden with the bbq and hot tub, you will want to make sure it is in tip top condition.

Luckily Aldi can you help you there as well, with the Ferrex 2-In-1 Electric Scarifier which will help you make quick work of your lawn for just £79.99.

Lidl’s Middle Aisle

If you’re after some perfect Mother’s Day treats, then the middle aisle of Lidl has you covered this week.

A number of gifts are available from today, including Girl’s Night In gift set, which includes chocolates, cosy socks and some Echo Falls for just £4.99.

(Lidl)

If liqueur is more the order of the day, then there is also the Bailey’s Cream Liqueur and Candle Set, also priced at £4.99.

While if chocolate is the preference boxes of Thorntons Continental Chocolates can be ordered from Lidl for just £6.99.