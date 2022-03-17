I live on busy Gillygate, where my front door opens on to a very narrow pavement. One morning I opened my door to be confronted by a man on an E scooter who literally just missed me as he sped past on the pavement.

It was a real shock and I shouted at this man to stop. He simply carried on riding and when he reached a young mum from behind pushing a pram he simply rode around her all the time on the pavement.

I fear to think what if? I might have been an elderly citizen, I might have been short sighted etc etc.

People like this are completely self-interested and think they have some divine right to act just as they please. And why wouldn’t they, as nothing ever happens to stop them?

I would like to hear from the local police and council about how exactly they tackle this problem.

Sean Atkinson, Gillygate, York

 