FIREFIGHTERS were called in to deal with a van on fire on a major road.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say their crews were called in after reports of a vehicle fire on the A1 last night (March 16).
Station manager Tony Walker said: "Crews from North York and Wetherby dealt with a van fire on the A1 south bound near junction 47.
"Drive safely everyone.
"The roads are hazardous due to all the surface water."
