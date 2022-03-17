AN Audi driver is set to appear in court after being caught driving an "horrendous shed of a car".
North Yorkshire Police say they stopped an Audi A4 1.9 TDI estate being driven on the A1(M) near Baldersby near Ripon yesterday (March 16).
Traffic Constable David Minto said he was called to the scene by a colleague.
He said: "He requested support in relation to examination for a possible prohibition.
"It wasn’t a difficult decision for me, all four tyres had defects.
"The rear offside in particular was in a dreadful state.
"Two different size tyres were fitted to the front axle and all were below the legal tread depth.
"It was an horrendous shed of a car.
"The driver has been reported and a court date looms."
