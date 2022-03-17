THE people of York have today backed The Press as we launch a major fundraising campaign to help the people of Ukraine.

Under our #ThereWithUkraine appeal we are pledging to donate 5p from every copy of the newspaper sold today to the Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal. Our sister newspapers across Newsquest - dozens of them - are doing the same. We have also set up a JustGiving page where readers can make donations.

Press editor Nigel Burton said: “The Russian invasion of Ukraine is unlawful and unjustified. Millions of innocent people have been displaced. They have been forced to flee, often with no more than the clothes on their backs, and now they need our help. The Press has covered the remarkable generosity of people in York, and we know many more want to help but feel powerless.

‘We might not be able to drive a convoy of aid to Poland, but we can all do our bit by donating to the Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal. Every penny counts. Let’s show the people of Ukraine that we care.”

Donate to our 'There With Ukraine' appeal here

In a video recorded for The Press York man John Darvill, who escaped the war zone last week after an epic 1,000 mile drive across Ukraine, stressed the urgency of the need.

“York people should donate whatever they can,” he said. “The people of Ukraine have nothing left. No houses, some people have no families left - they have been destroyed. Give what you can.”

Yana Shkvarchenko, the young Ukrainian woman who herself recently fled her country with English husband Daniel Collinson and is now living with Daniel’s parents in York, added:

“The kindness and support of British people is overwhelming. Every person who donates something is saving lives. “All of you are heroes. Your kind generosity will never be forgotten by the Ukrainian people. You will always be in the Ukrainian peoples hearts.”

Yana Shkvarchenko, right, with her mother-in-law Sue Collinson in York

Our appeal has won widespread support from across York. Lord Mayor Chris Cullwick said: “I am so pleased York Press and Newsquest is taking this initiative. The response of the people and businesses of the city to this crisis has been immediate and heartwarming.”

Rebecca Russell of charity York City of Sanctuary added: “It is great to see The Press launching an appeal like this. The need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine is desperate.”

Both of York’s MPs have also backed our campaign. York Central MP Rachael Maskell said: “The tragedy which has unfolded in Ukraine has touched everyone in York, and every part of our society.

"I am so grateful that The Press, as part of Newsquest, is responding with such benevolence. As our local paper it truly is reflecting our cities values and hopes for the people of Ukraine.”

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy added: “Against the backdrop of the inhumanity and suffering in Ukraine, it has been heartening to witness the overwhelming response from York residents wishing to help those in need. It is great to see The Press once again leading the way with an appeal. This builds on the long history of The Press coordinating citywide charity appeals.”