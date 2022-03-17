EVER since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his illegal invasion of a free, independent country on February 24, the people of York and North Yorkshire have rallied round to show their support for the people of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian flag has been flying from the Mansion House, and hundreds of people gathered in St Helen's Square on March 5 at a York Stands With Ukraine rally. The letters pages of The Press have also been deluged with messages of support.
But the support hasn't just been symbolic. As of yesterday, more than 170 people had registered with charity York City of Sanctuary to say they would be prepared to take Ukrainian refugees into their own home.
There have been stories about local people - such as Ray Allott and his friend James Fulcher from Knaresborough - heading off to Ukraine to support the humanitarian efforts in any way they can. In Ray and James' case, that has meant setting off to drive a 36-seater aid bus 1,000 miles from North Yorkshire to Ukraine.
And then there have been the fundraising efforts - everything from the five Hempland Primary School girls who have raised almost £3,000 by a marathon day of movie-watching, to the Valhalla York pub, which raised more than £1,000 over just one weekend, and many more.
We're proud of them all. #ThereWithUkraine
