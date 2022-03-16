A POPULAR city centre venue is set to host a coffee morning in aid of Ukraine tomorrow (March 17).

Hosted by Georgia Victory, owner of Melk in Spark:York, the event kicks off at 10am and will see several independent businesses from across the city come together in Spark's upstairs event space to sell coffee, cakes, bread and flowers to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.

Goergia said: "Much like everyone else we've been speaking to, the war in Ukraine has made us feel devastated and our hearts break for the people that are caught in the middle of it.

"With our coffee morning for Ukraine, we will hopefully be helping both the people of Ukraine and our locals by creating a market where people can come together, bake, donate and feel a part of a community.

"Our fundraiser is taking place on Thursday in the event space at Spark, from 10am until we sell out.

"We have twelve of York's most beloved businesses involved, such as The Pig and Pastry, Little Arras and Wigginton Nurseries, providing donations of cakes, bread, flowers and coffee! We hope to see lots of people there and raise money for charities that are aiding Ukraine during this crisis."

Kendall Craven-Evans, the venue manager at Spark:York, said: "The current situation in Ukraine has deeply shocked and saddened us all.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who has, and continues to be affected by these terrible atrocities. It's so heartwarming that so many businesses in our community are rallying together to provide support and donations at Georgia's event on Thursday.

"Absolutely everyone is welcome and please feel free to spread the word. This event will run until stock runs out, so let’s stand together and raise as much as possible for those in need."