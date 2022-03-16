FLORAL tributes have been left at the side of a York road to a young man who died in a crash at the weekend.
The 24-year-old man was killed when his car left the A59 at Poppleton and ended up on its roof at 7am on Sunday.
More than a dozen bouquets of flowers have been left next to a tree which appears to have been struck in the crash.
Messages left with the flowers include: "You were the bestest friend I could ever have wished for. You brightened up every room you walked into, making us all laugh and smile. We will miss you every single day, you will never be forgotten."
Another said: "Lost, I'm going to miss you so much!" North Yorkshire Police has not yet identified the young man but other media have reported that he was Sam Gibson, from Harrogate.
